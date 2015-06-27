REPORTS: Authorities shot one of the murderers who escaped from a New York maximum security prison

REUTERS/Chris Wattie Law enforcement agents walk during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015.

The Daily Beast, citing “knowledgeable law-enforcement sources,” is reporting that one of the fugitive murderers who escaped form a maximum security prison in New York has been shot and seriously wounded by authorities.

Richard Matt, 48, and David Sweat, 34 escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York on June 6.

The Beast reports that law enforcement shot Mattin the vicinity of Lake Titus, New York.

A source told the Buffalo News that Matt has been shot and may be dead. CNN is reporting that Sweat is now on the run.

The New York Times reports that gunfire was reported in northern New York, where police have been conducting a manhunt for the fugitives.

“The shots rang out as law enforcement officers zeroed in on Friday on an area of remote terrain in Franklin County, near where investigators discovered evidence in two hunting cabins that indicated the missing inmates had been there,” The Times reports.

Matt was serving 25 years to life for killing and dismembering his former boss in 1997. He had fled to Mexico in the 90s after killing his boss. Sweat was serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff’s deputy.

More to come.

