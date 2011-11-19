You'll Be Enchanted By This Go-To Resort For Corporate Retreats

By Maralyn D. Hill and Norman E. Hill, CityRoom Contributors



When entering the gated grounds of Enchantment Resort & Spa in Sedona, one can easily see why in the know organisations pick this site for small meetings, incentives, or corporate retreats. It is an ideal secluded destination, self-contained, that offers everything you want and need in amenities for meetings and personal get-a-ways. Located in the midst of the Coconino National Forest and the Red Rock/Secret Mountain Wilderness area in Boynton Canon, you find luxury and a well-trained staff that provides excellent service.

Each Enchantment villa is exquisite in its design that reflects natural surroundings, as well as views of host of giant red rocks, which are incredibly comforting. When travelling from the your room via foot or golf cart to the clubhouse, Mii amo Spa, or tennis courts, you usually will observe one or two deer or other wildlife along the way. This is true especially at dawn and dusk. From a business point of view, available services include:

The Front Desk Staff will fax, scan, or copy whatever is necessary.

Computers and printers are located at the Clubhouse 24 hours a day on a complimentary basis.

Photo: Corporate Retreats Worldwide

There is a resort fee, but it covers more than usual:

Local and toll free calls.

Access to Mii amo Spa, fitness classes, and lectures.

Tennis courts with lessons, mountain bikes with maps and safety equipment, croquet, pitch & put golf, ping pong, as well as no additional charge for use of the equipment.

Various activities, including lectures, performances, classes, and Native American Programs.

Laundry facilities and products.

Postage for postcards and letters.

Photo: Corporate Retreats Worldwide

Mii amo Spa offers spa services that appeal to men, women, and couples, all age sixteen and over. Their signature treatments revolve around Native American traditions of the local area. In addition to the optional spa services you need to reserve, workout facilities should meet the needs of most, with treadmills, elliptical trainers, free weights, exercise bikes, and a Cybex circuit. If you are escaping as a family, Camp Coyote has a unique children’s program, which explores culture and traditions of the Southwest through arts and crafts, hikes, and sports. Dining is covered in a wide variety of environments. The Yavapai Restaurant focuses on regional cuisine while providing a panoramic view of red rock canyon walls. Yavapai takes pride in its fine selection of wines and provides a relaxed atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our own experiences were a memorable breakfast and dinner that included outstanding corn chowder.

Photo: Corporate Retreats Worldwide

Til Gavo provides a view of the canyon and is a relaxed environment for cocktails, a casual lunch, or dinner. This experience was not first hand, as we ran out of time. Mii amo Café uses healthy cooking techniques to provide regional eclectic cuisine. Its menu offers nutritional breakdowns for all selections and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Chef Corey Shoemaker combines an outstanding variety of grains, legumes, and seasonal products to create his delicious entrées of fresh seafood, meats, poultry, and vegetables. The Café also has a Juice Bar that turns out tasty energy drinks, smoothies, wines, and all sorts of specialties. In addition, Enchantment has a seasonal Pool Bar, as well as 24-hour Room Service for in-room dining. We highly recommend Enchantment for a corporate retreat or personal get-a-way, partly because attention is paid to every detail. The surrounding mountains do interfere with mobile phones, so you have to go to certain areas in the resort to gain the best reception. Any minor inconvenience, of a temporary cut-off from mobile phones is not necessarily all bad. Plus, with wireless in our rooms, we could use Skype without a problem. While we were experiencing Enchantment, the resort was at 100% occupancy. But it was not evident any way. One can easily see why so many guests and corporations return, we would. We used Sedona-Phoenix Shuttle Service to take us from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Enchantment. Generally, they stop at a central location however, you can arrange service to the resort.

