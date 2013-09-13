The Creepy First Trailer For 'Escape From Tomorrow,' The Movie Secretly Filmed In Disney Theme Parks

The first trailer for the unauthorised movie “Escape from Tomorrow” filmed entirely in Disneyland and Disney World is out.

If you haven’t heard of it, the black-and-white guerrilla project was filmed in secret mostly at Disney World.

The film is directed by Randy Moore. from the trailer it looks like Disney is being shown as anything but the “Happiest place on Earth.” In reality, the film follows Jim White (Roy Abramsohn) who slowly descends into paranoia while vacationing with his family at Disney World after learning he was laid off from his job.

The movie was making waves earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Right before his death, Roger Ebert selected the film to be shown at his annual film festival in Illinois.

So far, Disney hasn’t made any legal action against it, though telling CNN they were “aware of the film.”

Columbia Law School Tim Wu explained in a New Yorker blog that while the filmmakers may have violated Disney World’s rules, the movie itself should fall under fair use as commentary on the theme parks and Disney itself.

The film has been set for release in select cities and for digital release October 11.

Update: The video keeps getting pulled. Watch it while you can.

