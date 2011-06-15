ESCAPE FROM ATHENS: Violent Crime In The City Has Doubled Since 2009

Since the Greek economic crisis began, violent crime in Athens has soared.



Police tell the NYT:

[S]treet robberies in the capital doubled compared with 2009, robberies of taxi drivers nearly quadrupled and homicides were up 50 per cent.

“Crime has not just increased — it has become more complex and more violent, particularly organised crime,” said Thanassis Kokkalakis, a police spokesman.

The crime wave can be attributed to unemployment and unrest, but it also goes beyond the economic crisis. Police blame an influx of poor immigrants and a growing number of drug addicts. Of course the weekly riots don’t help either.

