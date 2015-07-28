Caitlyn Jenner's new reality show 'I Am Cait' premieres to huge ratings

E! Entertainment Scene from the premiere of E!’s ‘I Am Cait.’

“I Am Cait” topped Sunday’s cable shows, according to early overnight ratings.

While final ratings are expected on Thursday and E!’s Live plus 3-day ratings totals may not be available until later this week, the preliminary ratings are showing that Caitlyn Jenner’s new reality series did pretty well.

According to Variety, “I Am Cait” averaged a 2.1 household rating in Nielsen’s metered-markets, the 56 cities whose viewership is tracked by the ratings company. That means it ties with TNT’s “The Last Ship” for the night’s most-watched cable show. Last week, a similar rating translated to a little more than 3 million viewers.

For comparison, that means it did better than HBO’s “True Detective” (1.5), TNT’s “Falling Skies” (1.5), and HBO’s “Ballers” (1.2).

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the Espy Awards.

Jenner has certainly meant ratings gold so far for E! and any other network she touches. The network’s Bruce Jenner special gave “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” a 40% bump in ratings with 2.92 million viewers.

The former Olympian’s first official public appearance during the Espy Awards gave it quite the boost. According to Nielsen data, an average of 7.7-million viewers watched the ESPN awards show on ABC. The ESPY Awards averaged 2.2-million viewers in 2014, though it aired on ESPN.

And, let’s not forget Jenner’s big interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer. A huge 16.9 viewers watched the special on which Jenner first publicly spoke about being transgender.

