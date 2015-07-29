'I am Cait' premieres to big ratings for E!

YouTube/E! Entertainment Caitlyn Jenner prepares to have her hair and makeup done to shoot ‘I Am Cait.’

Caitlyn Jenner’s new E! Entertainment reality series, “I Am Cait,” brought in solid ratings for its premiere episode on Sunday.

The episode’s live plus same day Nielsen data shows that the audience averaged 2.7 million viewers, according to THR. That is less than Monday’s projection of 3 million viewers after the release of Sunday’s early ratings.

It is also less than the 2.9 million viewers who tuned into the special Bruce Jenner episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in May, a 40% increase over “KUWTK’s” typical episodes.

Jenner has been a ratings draw across the board. Her first public appearance during the Espy Awards gave it quite the boost. According to Nielsen data, an average of 7.7-million viewers watched the ESPN awards show on ABC. The ESPY Awards averaged 2.2-million viewers in 2014, though it aired on ESPN.

Jenner’s big interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer was watched by a huge 16.9 viewers. On the special, the former Olympian first publicly spoke about being transgender.

“I Am Cait” will continue to air on Sundays at 8 p.m. on E! for a total of eight episodes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.