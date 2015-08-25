Kelly Osbourne's harsh words for former 'Fashion Police' co-host: 'I will never admit to liking Giuliana'

Kelly Osbourne hasn’t totally closed the door on E!’s “Fashion Police.” It’s more like she closed the door on someone who’s on “Fashion Police.”

When TheWrap asked if she would ever consider returning to the series, the rock star daughter offered, “If certain people weren’t there.”

E! Brad Goreski, Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic are returning to ‘Fashion Police’ on Monday, Aug. 31.

What could she mean? Does she have something against returning co-host Brad Goreski?

“Brad is one of the most incredible people in fashion, he is funny as f—,” Osbourne said backstage during the 4th Annual NYX FACE Awards in L.A.

Could Joan Rivers’ daughter have rubbed Osbourne the wrong way?

“I am so happy for Melissa [Rivers] that she is filling that seat,” Osbourne said of Rivers’ return to the show after she decided to leave the runway style show and “try new things.”

That leaves Giulana Rancic, who returns to the show after a major on-air incident over supposed “racist” comments made about Zendaya’s dreadlocks during the Oscars.

Through process of elimination, it seems like Osbourne is angry with Rancic.

“I will never admit to liking Giuliana, because I don’t. I don’t think she’s a good person and I think she’s a liar,” Osbourne told the site.

Well, it doesn’t look like Osbourne will be back on that panel anytime soon. She should really forvive and forget. After all, she was considered racist very recently when she made a misguided comment in response to Donald Trump’s Mexican immigration statements.

The new “Fashion Police” debuts Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. on E! with its 2015 MTV Video Music Awards special.

