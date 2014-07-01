Erykah Badu Awkwardly Crashes Local NYC Newscast

Aly Weisman

Erykah Badu awkwardly interrupted a local Pix11 newscast in New York on Saturday.

As reporter Mario Diaz was doing a live shot discussing Shia LaBeouf’s latest legal issues, Badu walked up and tried to kiss him.

Diaz pushed the singer away while telling viewers he “couldn’t avoid a fan just now,” without realising who the intruder was.

Badu later tweeted an apology to Diaz:

But clearly the reporter wasn’t offended, tweeting back with the Prince lyrics:

After Diaz promised “Next time I won’t do the NYC push back,” the two began joking about the incident:

Watch it all go down live on Saturday’s newscast:

Badu had a busy weekend. After crashing the newscast and performing with Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall, she performed Saturday at a block party in Brooklyn to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing.”

