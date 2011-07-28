Angels Pitcher Ervin Santana Throws A NO-HITTER

Photo: AP

Angels pitcher Ervin Santana has no-hit the Cleveland Indians through 8 innings today.It’s the top of the ninth inning now, but when he comes back to the mound for the bottom half of the inning, you’ll be able to watch it via the Live MLB.com stream below. Stay tuned…



Santana actually gave up a run in the first inning, after an error, a stolen base, and wild pitch. But he’s been lights out since and has kept the no-no intact.

2:29pm | IT’S A NO-HITTER!

The Indians go 1, 2, 3, in the ninth and Ervin Santana has his first no-hitter, the ninth in franchise history. He finished with 1 BB, 10 K, a rare unearned run, and a huge win.

It’s the first time since 1993 (Darryl Kile) that a team scored a run while being no-hit.

2:45pm | The last out.

Click here to watch it again, if you missed it live.

