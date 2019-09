Can’t get enough oil?



No worries. We’ve got you covered.

Austria’s Erste Group has published a big “special report” on the oil industry, complete with some long-term charts about the state of the market.

Let’s just jump right in.

Oil since 1861 Since the start of QE I (up until very recently), oil and stocks have been very closely correlated Meanwhile, oil prices are severely lagging food prices You can see easily how the Mideast crisis blew out the spread between WTI and Brent Crude A massive divergence is brewing between the Baltic Dry Index and oil Oil's burden of GDP is nearing old highs To keep up with demand, a lot is resting on future oil fields. Here's a look at non-OPEC production changes The peak of discovery was in the 1960s Google trends shows that the oil spike hasn't capture people's imagination like it did in the last time The long term trend of stocks priced in oil is brutal And even gold isn't keeping up with oil And of course, personal income has badly lagged the cost of crude

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.