Right now, as worries over Greece and other European sovereigns continue to wreak havoc on equity markets, gold continues to hold on to its highs.



Erste Bank of Austria have put together a report on the wonders of the asset, pointing out how it has been better than pretty much anything since the 1970s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.