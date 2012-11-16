Erskine Bowles Says He Will Not Be The Next Treasury Secretary

Since Tim Geithner announced that he wasn’t going to continue on as Treasury Secretary through Obama’s second term, speculation on who could replace him has run rampant.



We’ve collected the options here.

Anyway, one of those options, Erskine Bowels (of Bowles-Simpson budge fame) just took himself out of the running. He told CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo that he would not replace Geithner come 2013.

We found out on Twitter, from Bartiromo’s CNBC co-worker, political reporter Eamon Javers:

Photo: Twitter, @EamonJavers

So that settles that.

