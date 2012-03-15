There's A Good Reason Why Sales Of Erotic Novels Are Booming

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Aside from lighter bags and fewer trips to the library, there’s another trend for which we can thank the e-reader: the rise of the erotic novel, reports Katherine Rosman of the Wall Street Journal.Because e-readers do not have covers per se, more women are reading the genre, which they may have previously been embarrassed to take in public, she writes.



And now, publishers are coming out with erotic labels to satisfy the growing desire for steamy subjects (“romantica,” as it’s called in the book industry).

HarperCollins UK, for one, is planning to launch Mischief Books, a digital label for e-readers, at the end of the month. And the genre has its first best-seller, the steamy and much buzzed-about “50 Shades of Grey” by British author E L James.

E-readers “are the ultimate brown paper wrapper,” a publisher told Rosman.

