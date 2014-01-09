Erotic Film Festival Puts A Hilarious Spin On The 'Star Wars' And 'Lord Of The Rings' Movie Posters

Promoting an erotic film festival is an extremely difficult task. After all, it’s not like you can just paper the town with posters of all the great movies you’ll be showing.

Instead, the Polish movie theatre Kino Praha chose to make posters for some classic movies it won’t be showing at its festival. Only these posters for “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” are a bit more sexual than you remember them being.

Here’s the Star Wars poster:

In total, the agency Lowe Warsaw made four of these posters to promote the festival, which takes place in Warsaw next week.

Here’s its rather explicit take on Lord of the Rings:

Tarzan:





And of course, Psycho:

