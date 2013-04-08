Ernst & Young Is Backing A Graduate Whose 'Pocket Square' Email Went Viral

Photo:

A young accounting graduate with professional services outfit Ernst & Young became the talk of the town last week when an email he’d fired off to three women went viral.

The message by Edward Lu, based in Ernst & Young’s Sydney office, spread like wildfire through the Australian finance industry’s graduate community when he sent it to peers in another company after meeting them at a networking event.

The email included the immortal line: “Hopefully you still have a glimpse of memory of me as the suited guy with pocket square.”

It also had paragraphs headed “Common Points” and “Going Forward”, and a mention of “mutually aligned schedules”.

He goes on to say: “I frequently chill with some of my management consultant buddies too who offer interesting insights into the global markets. We can share this perspective.”

The message was circulated among young staff at the likes of National Australia Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG and Deloitte and a host of similarly high-profile professional services and financial companies.

The incident garnered Lu enough attention for a mention in the Australian Financial Review.

Business Insider understands from multiple sources at Ernst & Young that Lu has changed his mobile phone number and is working off-site.

Do you know more? Contact us via the link on the right-hand side of the page.

Ernst & Young spokesperson Merryn Stewart said today: “All I can say is the guy’s feeling picked on and we are supporting him.”

You can read the Fin’s story here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.