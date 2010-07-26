Ernst & Young: The UK Recovery Is So Weak That They Won't Be Able To Raise Interest Rates For Many Years To Come

Despite the U.K. Treasury’s official view that the U.K. will start raising interest rates next year, Ernst & Young’s ITEM Club economic forecasting unit thinks otherwise.



In their view, the government won’t be able to increase interest rates past 0.5% for the next three years.

Telegraph:

Peter Spencer, ITEM’s chief economic adviser, added that the Bank may even have to restart its £200bn quantitative easing programme.

He said: “Monetary policy [will have to] remain very loose in order to offset the dampening effects of fiscal policy. Further asset purchases cannot be ruled out if there are signs that the recovery is relapsing.”

The U.K. recovery could end up making the U.S. one look like a star.

UK households' share of national income will plummet Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business The U.K. is changing due to the globalization of labour The household sector's share of national income is counter-cyclical and last year this shot up from 70.3% to 73%. However, comparing this with the two previous low- cycle values of 77% in 1991 and 76% in 2001 reveals a clear deterioration. Similar downward trends in the labour force's share of national income are evident in all western countries. This seems to reflect what IMF economists have dubbed the 'globalisation of labour'. Immigration, import competition and off-shoring affect the provision of services as well as goods and the demand for skilled as well as unskilled labour, and these effects have clearly been at work in the UK. Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business Believe it or not UK export orders have outperformed lately The chart shows the percentage of respondents reporting an increase in export orders, minus the percentage of respondents reporting a decrease, in each quarter. Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business Exports could support the recovery in place of the government 'Third, the UK economy is now much more open than it was in the early 1990s -- and certainly the 1960s. Goods and services, labour and capital are much more mobile internationally. Exports and imports make up about 30% of GDP, giving export growth and import substitution a bigger impact on output than in the 1990s. Trade shares have been catching up with public sector revenue and spending shares, giving trade almost as much traction as fiscal policy. It is not unreasonable to think that current account surpluses can gradually replace government deficits in supporting the economy.' Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business Weak at home, the UK needs to be powered by foreign demand 'The home market is likely to remain weak for some time to come as both consumers and government try to pay down debt. However, the weakness of sterling provides many firms with profitable investment opportunities. UK Plc now needs to take bold steps to finance overseas expansion as well as new export capacity in order to grow the business. Companies with cash but without such growth opportunities should consider returning this to shareholders.' Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business But it will take time -- they expect just 1% growth in 2010 'The economy will struggle to achieve 1% growth this year. The consumer remains under pressure and the recovery in the housing market has stalled.' Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business They expect GDP growth above 3%, which is decent, in 2012 and 2013. So they're more bearish on the near-term rather than the long-term. Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business The financial markets are signaling that interest rates are going to start recovering soon as the relaxation in monetary policy draws to an end. But with the economy weak and fiscal policy tightening, these concerns Source: Ernst & Young ITEM Club Economic Outlook for Business seem overdone. This British government bond yield curve could be expecting interest rates to be too high over the next 5 years Source: Bloomberg

