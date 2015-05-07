TNT's Ernie Johnson gave his Sports Emmy to Stuart Scott's daughters in a touching tribute

NBA Ernie Johnson presents his Sports Emmy to the daughters of Stuart Scott.

On Tuesday night TNT host Ernie Johnson won the Sports Emmy for “Best Studio Host.” But he did not keep the statue for long, instead presenting it to the daughters of the late Stuart Scott.

Scott, who passed away in January at the age of 49 after battling cancer, was one of the six people nominated, along with Johnson.

Johnson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2003 and was found to be cancer-free in 2006.

After briefly thanking ESPN for their recent “E:60” profile of his family (Johnson and his wife have adopted four children, including one with a progressive form of muscular dystrophy), Johnson turned his attention to the Emmy award, saying “there is only one place it belongs and that is on the mantle of Stuart Scott’s house,” before asking Scott’s two daughters to come to the stage.

Here is Johnson’s speech:

“This is my lovely wife Cheryl. We’ve been married for 32 years and about to become a grandparents for the first time later this month. Our life is great. I mean, let me just say something. Every time I get mentioned with that crew [pointing to the other nominees], guys who do this, I’m so humbled by that and recently have been humbled by the folks at ESPN, at ‘E:60,’ choosing to profile our family. We’ve adopted four kids and have a child at home on a ventilator who is 26. But, this is a salute to ESPN for reaching out to somebody who works at another network and saying, ‘We’d like to do this,’ and we were blown away by it. As for this [pointing to the Emmy award], there is only one place it belongs and that is on the mantle of Stuart Scott’s house. So if the girls would come up please, this is not for me … [to the daughters] Look, like a lot of people in this room, I loved your dad. And having gone through cancer, he and I would text back and forth and I would just tell him, and I tell this to Shelley [pointing to ESPN’s Shelley Smith, who has cancer], ‘You may have cancer, but it doesn’t have you and you just fight and you just lean in on people who love you.’ We love Stuart Scott. This is your Emmy.”

Here is the full video via the NBA. Johnson’s speech begins at the 1:54 mark.

