Ernie Els Won The British Open With This Dramatic Putt And Adam Scott's Epic Choke

Ernie Else won his second British Open today with a final score of 7-under par, overcoming a six stroke deficit in the final round. But before he could lift the Claret Jug, he needed to sink a long putt on the 18th hole and Adam Scott had to bogey the final four holes.



Els has now won four majors in three different decades, having previously won the U.S. Open in 1994 and 1997 and the British Open in 2002.

Here is video of Els putt on the 18th that pulled him within one stroke and Scott’s missed putt on the 18th that would have forced a playoff…





