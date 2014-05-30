A Wall Street CEO Didn't Like The Culture At The Firm He Built -- So He Started Again From Scratch

You build a business on Wall Street, you make it successful, and then you realise you like the feel of the firm — so you rebuild your team, right?

No. You leave.

It sounds bizarre but that’s what Ernest Scalamandre did after founding Pinnacle Asset, an asset management firm. He explains why he left to start all over again in an interview with Wall Street career site OneWire for its Open Door video series.

“I was not happy about the culture I started and not happy about the work environment,” said Scalamandre, “which certainly wasn’t productive from my perspective.”

…And so, he left. Scalamandre wrote another business plan, and AC Investment Management, a commodity-based fund of funds, was born. He explains, “[The company] only came to be after a couple times of doing it wrong. No one ever told me which way to go in life, but only after I found out specifically what my skill sets were and what my skill sets weren’t, did I try to design AC Investment Management.”

