We stopped by all of Ernest Hemingway's favourite bars in Havana, and they haven't changed a bit

Business Insider recently sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba to experience the city as tourists. One of the city’s most famous American residents was legendary author Ernest Hemingway, who lived there off and on for almost twenty years. Hemingway’s house, known as Finca Vigía, is located about 15 miles outside of Havana and is currently preserved as a museum that is open to the public.

Many Havana bars claim to have been destinations for Hemingway during his Cuban hey-day. We visited three establishments where the author imbibed his favourite cocktails.

We’ll have lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Amanda Macias and Tyler Greenfield.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.