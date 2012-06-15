THIS USED TO BE THE 10TH RICHEST SHOPPING STREET IN THE WORLD—Now Look At It

Photo: Business Insider

In 2007, the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield said that Ermou Street in Athens was the 10th most expensive shopping street in the entire world.It was right up there with 5th Avenue in New York, Ginza Road in Tokyo, and the Champs-Élysées in France.



The hotel I’m staying at in Athens is right off of Ermou Street, and had I not been told this, I would have never guessed it was ever at such a level.

The street is now filled with empty storefronts, empty stores, and a lot of graffiti that goes unattended to.

Taking a trip down Ermou Street is a great, quick way to see how fast and far the Greek economy has fallen.

