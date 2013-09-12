Zegna Is Selling A $US1,295 Bluetooth-Enabled Jacket, Complete With Joystick

This is Ermenegildo Zegna’s Bluetooth-enabled Icon Jacket.

Why We Love It: The Italian fashion house’s Icon Jacket is a slim-fit, waterproof, triple-layer jacket with joystick controls installed into the sleeves so you never have to take out your phone (via PSFK).

The controller connects with your device via Bluetooth, allowing the wearer to answer or end calls, as well as play music by toggling the flexible stick to the right and left, or up and down. Simply connect your headphones to the jacket and string them through a convenient hole near your ears.

The jacket, which currently comes in red and navy (a black version is also coming soon) comes with a detachable quilted body warmer and “body shield” lining to keep you extra warm.

Where To Buy: Through Zegna.com.

Cost: $US1,295.

