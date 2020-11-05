The world's hottest young striker got asked if he'd 'sleep lonely tonight' in a super awkward interview after breaking a Champions League goal record

Getty/Soccrates Images Erling Braut Haaland.

Erling Braut Haaland broke a Champions League goal scoring record on Wednesday night by becoming the fastest player to reach 14 goals in the competition’s history.

After, a reporter then asked him if he was “going to sleep lonely tonight?”

Haaland looked extremely confused at the question, which was a reference to him previously saying that he sleeps alongside his hat-trick match balls.

“I didn’t know where that was going to be honest,” pundit Micah Richards said after the strange interview.

In what was just his 11th Champions League game, the 20-year-old scored twice as Borussia Dortmund swept aside Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The previous mark for the fastest to 14 strikes in the competition was held by Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who did so in 17 games.

Haaland has also now scored against every single opponent he has ever faced in the competition.

The Norwegian then gave an incredibly awkward interview after the match

Notorious for his short but sweet answers in post-game interviews, Haaland was taken aback by a particularly odd question from a CBS reporter.

“Are you going to sleep lonely tonight?” the reporter asked the striker, referencing comments Haaland made in November 2019, when he said he sleeps alongside his hat-trick match balls which he called his “girlfriends.”

Haaland replied: “Erm… yeah.”

The reporter then said: “You’re not taking a girlfriend home right now, you didn’t score a hat-trick.”

“Didn’t score, no,” Haaland replied, visibly confused, before the the reporter concluded: “That was it, thank you.”

Carra's reaction at the end ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/i1sqyGhRKW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 4, 2020

The awkward interview also confused pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, both of whom were captured laughing throughout.

“Oh Jesus Christ,” Carragher said. “I thought we were all getting sacked!”

Richards added: “I didn’t know where that was going to be honest.”

Dortmund next takes on rivals Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday November 7.

