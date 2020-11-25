Soccer's most exciting talent broke another scoring record last night. Here are the stunning stats behind 20-year-old Erling Haaland's incredible run.

Getty/DeFodi Images Erling Braut Haaland.

Erling Braut Haaland became the fastest player ever to score 15 Champions League goals on Tuesday as he scored a brace for Borussia Dortmund.

It also means the 20-year-old has now scored more goals in the competition than both Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane.

Haaland’s incredible week is just the latest in what has been a meteoric rise to stardom.

He has broken scoring records at almost every turn.

Below are the craziest stats from his whirlwind career to date.

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and Erling Braut Haaland scoring goals.

The 20-year-old striking sensation broke yet another goal scoring record on Tuesday night, becoming the fastest player to reach 15 Champions League goals as Borussia Dortmund swept aside Club Bruges 3-0.

Haaland scored twice on the night to reach the landmark in just 12 games â€” seven fewer than previous record holders Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.

The milestone comes days after the Norwegian hitman scored four times in Dortmund’s 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin, which saw him break a 60-year-old Bundesliga record for the most goals (23) scored after 22 appearances in the league.

Haaland’s incredible week is just the latest in what has been a meteoric rise to stardom for the Dortmund star, which has seen him break records at almost every turn.

Here are the craziest stats from his whirlwind career so far:

Since making his professional debut for Norwegian side Bryne in 2016, Haaland has had just 91 shots on target and scored 70 goals.

He has now scored more Champions League goals than Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, and Miroslav Klose.

Since August 2018, he has averaged a goal every 84 minutes for both Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

In 2020 alone, that average is a goal every 79 minutes.

He already has as many Bundesliga hat-tricks (2 in 23 games) as Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller (2 in 359 games).

In a game versus Paris Saint Germain in February, Haaland recorded a 60m sprint speed of 6.64 seconds, just 0.3 seconds shy of the world record.

After his latest record breaking performance, Haaland’s Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho, who scored the team’s other goal against Bruges, said he loved playing alongside the striker.

“Erling is a fantastic player,” he said.

“It’s fun to create chances for him. I’m delighted to be playing alongside him. He works every day on and off the pitch.”

