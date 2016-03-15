Victoria's Secret model describes her breakdown over pressure to have the 'perfect' body

Victoria’s Secret Angels are known for their svelte physiques. They train very intensely in the days leading up to the outrageous annual Fashion Show.
But that doesn’t mean that they’re devoid of insecurities.
In fact, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Erin Heatherton recently posted on Instagram about how she, too, has struggled with body image.
“The breakdown to breakthrough moment in my life has allowed me to become the truest version of myself. In my moment of ‘failure,’ I stood in the face of adversity,” she wrote in the post. “I was struggling with my body image and the pressures to fulfil the demands of perfectionism upon me. I am not perfect.”
The breakdown to breakthrough moment in my life has allowed me to become the truest version of myself. In my moment of “failure,” I stood in the face of adversity. I was struggling with my body image and the pressures to fulfill the demands of perfectionism upon me. I am not perfect. Through this struggle, however, I found the strength to love myself. I stood in my power. I thought of one of my favorite quotes, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a men’s character, give him power” – Abraham Lincoln. I look back on that moment now, and I embrace it. This feeling I once perceived as “failure” was, in truth, a powerful awakening for me to stand behind my purpose in life. I stepped away from hiding behind a fabricated version of myself. I no longer put actions behind my fears and insecurities. I made a choice to redirect my energy to be a catalyst for change. To create a channel for women to become the truest versions of themselves, along with me. (Stay tuned for more…) In the end, if you aren’t being true to yourself, then what the fuck is the point. #rebelwacause #empowerment #womensempowerment#empoweredbyyou
It’s presumable she’s talking about the strenuous demands of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
She continued in her post:
It appears that Heatherton is embarking on a new cause to promote women’s empowerment. She posted a second photo on Instagram with the same #empoweredbyyou hashtag.
BY @renatamblack: "Being adopted at a young age, life to me, and everything that came with it occurred to me as, “lucky.” This came with the awareness that not everyone was as luck as me. In my decade long effort to empower women out of poverty and into self-sufficiency via microfinance, I have not been the overnight success I thought I deserved to be. In this pursuit of magic, the path has been my teacher. Living out your purpose is the highest luxury and it is a privilege that is earned as I have learned. Throughout this tenacious journey dotted by insecurity I always come back to the why I do what I do and think, “Be who you were before all that stuff happened that dimmed your fucking shine.” I turn insecurity into relentless drive and think of my favorite quote from Rosa Parks, “ You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right" BY #renatablack #rebelwacause #empoweredbyyou #womensempowerment
