Victoria's Secret model describes her breakdown over pressure to have the 'perfect' body

Victoria’s Secret Angels are known for their svelte physiques. They train very intensely in the days leading up to the outrageous annual Fashion Show.

But that doesn’t mean that they’re devoid of insecurities.

In fact, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Erin Heatherton recently posted on Instagram about how she, too, has struggled with body image.

“The breakdown to breakthrough moment in my life has allowed me to become the truest version of myself. In my moment of ‘failure,’ I stood in the face of adversity,” she wrote in the post. “I was struggling with my body image and the pressures to fulfil the demands of perfectionism upon me. I am not perfect.”



It’s presumable she’s talking about the strenuous demands of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She continued in her post:

“Through this struggle, however, I found the strength to love myself. I stood in my power. I thought of one of my favourite quotes, ‘Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a men’s character, give him power’ – Abraham Lincoln.

“I look back on that moment now, and I embrace it. This feeling I once perceived as ‘failure’ was, in truth, a powerful awakening for me to stand behind my purpose in life. I stepped away from hiding behind a fabricated version of myself. I no longer put actions behind my fears and insecurities. I made a choice to redirect my energy to be a catalyst for change. To create a channel for women to become the truest versions of themselves, along with me. (Stay tuned for more…) In the end, if you aren’t being true to yourself, then what the f*** is the point #rebelwacause#empowerment#womensempowerment#empoweredbyyou.”

It appears that Heatherton is embarking on a new cause to promote women’s empowerment. She posted a second photo on Instagram with the same #empoweredbyyou hashtag.





