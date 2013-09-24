9 Athletes Who Are Dating Models Right Now

Leah Goldman
Erin heathertonDimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesErin Heatherton

News broke today that
Browns tight end Jordan Cameron is dating model Erin Heatherton.

Heatherton is a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Page 6 reports that Heatherton and Cameron were set up by a friend after the most recent Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

But Cameron isn’t the only lucky athlete dating a model — in fact it’s a very common combination.

So in case you needed another reason to try and become a pro, here are nine.

Mets pitcher Matt Harvey is dating Anne V.

Yankees player Derek Jeter is dating swimsuit model Hannah Davis.

Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson is engaged to Lisalla Montenegro.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is dating swimsuit model Irina Shayk.

Mets third baseman David Wright is dating Molly Beers.

Former soccer star David Beckham is married to Victoria.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is married to supermodel Gisele.

Former tennis star Andy Roddick is dating model Brooklyn Decker.

