9 Athletes Who Are Dating Models Right Now

News broke today that

Browns tight end Jordan Cameron is dating model Erin Heatherton.

Heatherton is a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Page 6 reports that Heatherton and Cameron were set up by a friend after the most recent Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

But Cameron isn’t the only lucky athlete dating a model — in fact it’s a very common combination.

So in case you needed another reason to try and become a pro, here are nine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.