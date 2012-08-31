Meet The First Girl To Play Quarterback In Florida High School Football History

Photo: YouTube

Erin DiMeglio isn’t the first girl to play high school football in the state of Florida, but she is likely the first girl with a real chance at playing quarterback in an actual game, according to the Sun-Sentinel.DiMeglio is the third-string quarterback on South Plantation High’s football team.



The 17-year-old got a chance to play toward the end of a preseason game recently, completing two passes.

If she does the same during the regular season, Florida high school athletic officials say DiMeglio will become the first girl to play the most high profile position on the field. There have been hundreds of girls who played high school football in Florida over the years, but it is believed none have stood under centre.

DiMeglio says she joined the team so she could showcase her athletic ability to college recruiters. DiMeglio’s main sport, and the one she wants to play in college, is basketball.

Watch her in action. She’s No. 13 (via Bleacher Report):



