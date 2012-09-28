Former Lehman CFO Erin Callan Is Selling This Charming Hamptons Home For $3.9 Million

Lehman Brothers “well-heeled” former chief financial officer Erin Callan has put her Hamptons home on the market again, Curbed first reported. The ex-Wall Street executive is selling her 7-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom 5,500 square-foot home for $3.95 million. 

According to the New York Times’ William Alden, Callan said she is planning on living in Florida with her husband.  Last November, she married Queens firefighter Anthony Montella.  

Featuring amenities such as heated pool and a vineyard on site, Callan’s Hamptons home definitely sounds awesome and now we’re going to take a photo tour of the property.

The home sits on two acres.

Source: Saunders

The home was designed in 1912 by Joseph Greenleaf Thorpe.

Source: Saunders

There's a garage and a barn already on the property.

Source: Saunders

There's a formal dining room, a sunroom, a study, a den, an informal dining area and a professional kitchen.

Source: Saunders

The master bedroom has its own balcony. There are six guest rooms, too.

Source: Saunders

There are open and covered porches and patios.

Source: Saunders

They are perfect for dining outside.

Source: Saunders

Source: Saunders

There's a heated gunite pool.

Source: Saunders

Here's a better shot.

Source: Saunders

There's also a vineyard.

Source: Saunders

She's not the only Lehman alum selling their home...

