Former Lehman CFO Erin Callan Is Selling This Charming Hamptons Home For $3.9 Million

Photo: Image via Saunders

Lehman Brothers “well-heeled” former chief financial officer Erin Callan has put her Hamptons home on the market again, Curbed first reported. The ex-Wall Street executive is selling her 7-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom 5,500 square-foot home for $3.95 million.



According to the New York Times’ William Alden, Callan said she is planning on living in Florida with her husband. Last November, she married Queens firefighter Anthony Montella.

Featuring amenities such as heated pool and a vineyard on site, Callan’s Hamptons home definitely sounds awesome and now we’re going to take a photo tour of the property.

