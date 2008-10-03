Former Lehman CFO Erin Callan Sells 15 CPW Condo, Makes $5.3 Million

Just two days after former Lehman COO Joseph Gregory dumped his Manhattan apartment, former Lehman CFO Erin Callan is thisclose to selling her 15 Central Park West condo—and she looks to make a $5.3 million profit. What’s more, Erin still has a job, at the rather unscathed Credit Suisse. Maybe Dick Fuld shouldn’t have let her go after all.



Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see who the next Lehman exec to sell his or her apartment will be. We’re crossing our fingers the bank’s new boss, Barclays chairman Marcus Agius, is finally dumping that Rothschild estate—we’ve had our eye on it.

WSJ: Lehman Brothers Holdings’ former chief financial officer, Erin Callan, is in contract to sell her two-bedroom condominium in New York’s 15 Central Park West.

The sale is set to close this week for $11.8 million, just below the $12 million asking price, a person familiar with the deal said. That would be nearly double the $6.48 million Ms. Callan agreed to pay for the condo about three years ago while the building was under construction…

Many early buyers at 15 CPW have sold their apartments at a significant profit. Ms. Callan’s 31st-floor apartment of about 2,400 square feet has two bathrooms and a powder room…

In April, shortly after closing her purchase in the newly finished building, Ms. Callan put the unit back on the market for $14 million, then dropped the price to $12 million.

So what will the lucky, still unknown buyer get for his or her $11.8 million?

The property’s listing on Corcoran boasts of “its 11′ ceilings, generous proportions and huge windows framing magnificent Central Park and Hudson River views.”

Pictures of the five-room spread, and its floorplan, below.

