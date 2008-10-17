Erin Callan Makes Out

Real estate linked assets may have burned Lehman Brothers into the ash heap of history but former chief financial officer Erin Callan is faring better. She just sold her apartment at 15 Central Park west for nearly twice what she bought it for.

Callan put her apartment on the market shortly after she was thrown out of her job as head of Lehman’s finances. She was asking $12 million, and got just under that: $11.8 million, according to Muckety. Callen originally purchased the apartment for $6.48 million.

You’ll recall that 14 CPW is home to Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein and the man who built Citigroup, Sandy Weill. According to Muckety, it boasts temperature-controlled wine cellars, a full-time chef and a swimming pool.



