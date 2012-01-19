Former Lehman CFO Erin Callan Is Officially Off The Market

Photo: Twitter

Sorry guys, but former Lehman Brothers chief financial officer Erin Callan is officially off the market.The ex-Wall Street exec married her Queens firefighter beau, Anthony Montella, in a November ceremony, according to DealBook.



The nuptials took place at 620 Loft and Garden at Rockefeller centre, the report said.

The bride, who was described as “well-heeled” during her Wall Street days, wore a beaded gown paired with a silver clutch and Jimmy Choo heels, according to photographs.

Ever since she was ousted from Lehman and retired after taking a “leave of absence” from Credit Suisse, Callan had been living with Montanella in a Southampton home.

The couple first met in high school at St. Francis Prep.

