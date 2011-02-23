Former Lehman Brothers CFO Erin Callan Has A Hot Man And Is Living A Simple, Chill Lifestyle In The Hamptons

Photo: Twitter

Two weeks ago, the Californian public pension fund (CalPERS) — the nation’s largest — sued former Lehman Brothers chieftans for allegedly lying about losses stemming from mortgage-backed securities between 2007 and 2008.Inspired by the story, John Carney at CNBC’s NetNet set out to find the current whereabouts of three of the CalPERS-accused Lehman execs: ex-CEO Dick Fuld, ex-CFO Chris O’Meara and ex-CFO Erin Callan.



No word yet on the former two, but Carney scraped up some “intelligence on Erin Callan.”

Callan is reportedly still seeing Anthony Montella, a FDNY firefighter, and the couple lives in a $3.859 million East Hampton home. Montella is an East Hampton local, according to his Facebook profile.

Their home is a six-bedroom, 5,500 square foot residence built in the traditional shingle-style that typifies Hamptons architecture, and which Callan purchased for $3.93 million in 2005 with then-hubby Michael Thompson. Thompson and Callan were divorced in ’08, Callan kept the house and continues to live there with her new man.

Carney discovered that Montella posted a ton of images of the house at Webshots.com. We’re included some of the images here, but for more than 30 photos of the house, visit the site.

Since the Lehman collapse, however, the house has been put on and taken off the market numerous times. For now though it appears Callan is staying put.

