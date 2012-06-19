Erin Callan Gets A New Apartment

First Erin Callan gets out of Lehman Brothers before the firm’s collapse, then she manages to unload the apartment she bought at 15 Central Park West for nearly twice what she paid for it and now she’s bought herself a new pad. Erin, what’s your secret?



NY Post: Erin Callan, the former Lehman Brothers CFO who jumped ship before the company’s spectacular collapse, is in contract to buy a spiffy new condo at 40 E. 66th St.

Sources say she’s about to pay between $7.5 million and $8 million for a three-bedroom, 4½-bathroom apartment in the recently rehabbed prewar building. Callan, who was hailed as Wall Street’s highest-ranking woman before Lehman recorded a net loss of $2.8 billion in its second quarter, moved to Credit Suisse to oversee their global hedge-fund business before the meltdown.

We may not know what’s responsible for Erin’s string of good luck, but we can tell you more about her new place. According to what we think is the listing on Corcoran, the 2,458 square foot apartment has a semi-private elevator and vestibule (ensuring Erin won’t be hounded for real-estate advice at home), a wood-burning fireplace, a cook’s kitchen with breakfast room, and lots of closet space.

