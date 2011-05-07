Here's Who Will Be Substituting For Erin Burnett On Squawk On The Street Next Week

Photo: moderateinthemiddle.files.wordpress.com

We’re still tearing up at that video of Mark Haines saying goodbye to Erin Burnett, but now we know who will be sitting in her chair during Squawk On The Street next week.On Monday it will be Melissa Lee, we hear from someone reliable, and for the rest of the week after that it will be Simon Hobbes.



We wish them both the best. They have a tough act to follow.

