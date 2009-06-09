Erin Burnett Spies Her Future On The Today Show

Getting called up to the big show on NBC’s morning schedule, the Today Show, has its plusses. The audience is much larger, and if you do well enough you might land a full time gig. That comes with a lot more show biz prestige and a much bigger paycheck.



The minus: you have to blather on with Kate Coyne, the editor of People Magazine, about two ridiculous people who seem to be called “Jon and Kate.” Nonetheless, Erin seemed to hold up well to the change of venue.

Visit msnbc.com for Breaking News, World News, and News about the Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.