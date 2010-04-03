Erin Burnett: I'm Not A Puppet For Rich Guys

Vanity Fair interviews Erin Burnett this month.



Eric Spitznagel tries so hard to set her up to say something funny.

He only succeeds once, when he asks Erin, “When was the last time you interviewed somebody on Wall Street and said, “Enough of your lies, we deserve the truth goddammit?!”

And Erin replies, “I’d never use the word “goddammit” in an interview.” Ha!

The rest of the interview, she doesn’t play along with his zany questions about lotion and handbaskets and floating witches.

Burnett only gets heated when he suggests she’s just a Wall Street puppet who is too close to her sources to form an objective opinion. A Huffington Post article said as much and Burnett completely disagrees.

“Not at all. It was a ridiculous editorial and its only purpose was to be inflammatory.”

When Spitznagel comments on her “don’t soak the rich” Bill Maher appearance, she quips,

“Let me just clarify. What I said on Bill Maher is that the wealthy pay the largest share of taxes. But I did not go so far as to say whether I thought that was a good or a bad thing. Bill Maher tried to imply that I did so, but I tried to toe the journalistic line of merely explaining the burden that they carry.

She has a point. Later in the interview, Burnett doesn’t exactly say she wants hedge funders and PE guys to pay regular income tax on their capital gains…

“There are certain loopholes that should be taken away. Private equity guys and hedge fund guys right now don’t pay capital gain taxes on stuff. There are changes that should be made that could be made.”

But she basically does. It’s interesting because there’s a very solid argument for not taxing capital gains as regular income. Burnett is usually associated with being having a soft spot for the rich guys, as Spitznagel points out. Her arguing for the carried interest tax and saying hedge funders and PE guys should have to pay higher taxes on capital gains shows her siding against those guys on a hot issue.

Also interesting: the huge chunk of text Vanity Fair uses to link to CNBC – it is a stunning 6 lines long. We have never seen a link so big.

