WATCH: Mark Haines' Teary Goodbye To Erin Burnett

The waterworks begin at 1:43 when Mark Haines takes Erin Burnett’s hand and gives a heartfelt goodbye speech with his voice cracking the entire time.



“You are the best… We’re gonna miss you a lot,” Haines said to Burnett.

The soon-to-be CNN anchor couldn’t hide her emotions as well as she began to tear up and wasn’t able to say much.

(Here are some other awesome Burnett moments)

Watch the emotional goodbye between Mark Haines and Erin Burnett below:

