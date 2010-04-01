US

Erin Burnett Plays With A Camel, Denies Her Staff Water In The Desert

Kamelia Angelova

Erin Burnett is reporting from the Temple of Petra in Jordan today, interviewing the richest Arab businessmen and representatives of company with stakes in the Middle East.

Erin – obviously impressed by the stunning backdrop of the ancient ruins – got especially excited when she got to play with a camel that chugged CNBC’s crew water bottles at the site.

Don’t miss Erin’s encounter with the camel:

