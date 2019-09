Whoops. Apparently CNBC’s Erin Burnett just can’t let go of Dylan Ratigan, who appears to be headed to ABC. She slipped up today, announcing that Mr. Ratigan would be appearing on the Closing Bell, as he would’ve done, say, last week.



It can be hard to let go sometimes.



