Erin Burnett Is Nervous

Erin Burnett gave Piers Morgan a ‘tour’ of her new CNN set.



Turns out the two have a history. When Morgan was a contestant on Donald Trump‘s Apprentice show Burnett was a guest host and recommended that Trump fire Morgan: “You were treacherous…you stuck the knife right in my back.”

Now they are making nice.

Burnett tells Morgan that she’s excited about the new show but also “I’m nervous, I’m not going to lie.”

Said Piers: “You’re in between a sandwich of Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper, what more could a woman want?”

How about a CitiGroup exec?



