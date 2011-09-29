Erin Burnett Is Engaged

Jamie Dimon gets a preview.

Photo: Rachel Sklar

CNN threw Erin Burnett a fancy party Tuesday night at the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle to celebrate the launch of her new show Erin Burnett OutFront which debuts next Monday at 7pm.There was a time not that many years ago when media parties featuring open bars and endless h’ors dourves trays were quite common.



No longer. So it’s no surprise the party was packed.

The party attracted a number of television bold-faced names including Piers Morgan, Anderson Cooper (he passed on the food tray), Joy Behar, Burnett’s old co-worker Jim Cramer, (sort of inexplicably) Judy Miller, Ali Velshi, Jeffrey Toobin, Contessa Brewer (fear not Brewer fans it doesn’t sound like TV has heard the last of her!), Pat Kiernan, Rachel Sklar (who kindly provided these pics!) and Dan Abrams. As well as media heavyweights like Ken Jautz, Mark Whitaker, and Jonathan Wald.

Also, Jamie Dimon was there. He assured us he would be watching Burnett’s new show.

We caught up with Burnett, who was sporting a slinky red dress (and a rather nice diamond ring…more on that in a minute), and asked her to elaborate on what viewers can expect from the new show.

Burnett with Mort Zuckerman

Photo: Rachel Sklar

“The personality, the delivery and the style will be similar. I’m not trying to become a different sort of a person or a different sort of an anchor. And obviously it’s not a business show, but the economy matters so much in this election. I like to think in terms of general news coverage of business news we have to be the best place for that coverage. They will see some familiar faces.”Burnett says what she misses most about CNBC is the people and what she’s enjoying most about CNN is…the people “who have been so nice.”

Perhaps the biggest news of the night, at least for Burnett’s loyal fans of which we are aware are multitude, is that she’s engaged!

In her remarks to the crowd Burnett thanked her fiance for being there (much to the surprise of a number of people standing in our vicinity).

The lucky mystery man was in attendance, however, Burnett has apparently managed to remain tight-lipped enough about it that no one knew who he was exactly or what he did.

He is, however, one of the two men with Jim Cramer in the badly light picture below. We think he’s the guy with the blue tie to the far right.

Update: As some of you noted below, the lucky man is Citigroup exec David Rubulotta.

OutFront With Erin Burnett debuts next Monday at 7pm on CNN.

One of these men is engaged to Erin Burnett. Not Jim Cramer.

