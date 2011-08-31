Erin Burnett's New CNN Show Sounds Very Adventurous

CNN has just released the first promo for Erin Burnett‘s new 7pm show.



The show, now titled Erin Burnett OutFront, is set to launch in September.

In the promo Burnett says “”I want people to say that our show is smart. I want our show to be authentic. I want our show to have courage.”

According to her Twitter she traveled around the world to film it.

Video below.



