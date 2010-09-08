Erin Burnett Yells At EuroPacific's Michael Pento: YOU ARE SO RUDE!

Photo: CNBC

To be honest, we’re not sure what EuroPacific’s Michael Pento did during this debate that was so out of the norm for CNBC, where yelling and talking over each other is common… but obviously he touched a nerve with Erin Burnett who yelled at him YOU ARE SO RUDE right at the :37 mark.Then after he finishes he point, she lectures him some more, prompting the eye-roll seen here.



As for the debate? It was about the US bond market and whether the massive US debt load will turn bonds into toilet paper. We guarantee nobody makes a point you haven’t already heard several times.

Read what Michael Pento thinks about Bernanke: “He’s out of bullets, but not bombs” >>>

Check out CNBC’s fifteen most embarrassing bloopers >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.