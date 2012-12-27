The Fabulous Life Of CNN's Erin Burnett — Who Just Married A Citi Exec

Hearts across Wall Street are breaking…
CNN anchor Erin Burnett, affectionately known as the “Street Sweetie” during her CNBC days, married a Citigroup managing director before Christmas, People reported.
Her husband is David Thomas Rubulotta, managing director in high-yield sales at Citibank.
The couple got married at City Hall on Friday.
Congratulations to them!
Now as a tribute, let’s take a tour of Burnett’s fabulous life and career.
Erin Isabelle Burnett was born on July 2, 1976.
She grew up on a farm in the small town of Mardela Springs, Maryland.
She is the youngest daughter of corporate attorney Kenneth King Burnett and Esther. Her father even gives her a shout out in his law firm bio.
Burnett is the youngest of three girls. Her sisters are Mara and Laurie.
This is funny.
In the senior section of her high school yearbook, her classmates predicted that in 20 years she would become a 'talk show host'.
Burnett was accepted early decision to Williams College in Massachusetts where she majored in political economy.
She had only applied to Williams, UVA and Princeton. His sisters also went to Williams.
Burnett played field hockey and lacrosse for Williams.
She was a talented squash player in high school, but didn't play that sport for Williams.
Burnett worked as an analyst in Goldman's investment bank division in mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance.
Burnett didn't always know that she wanted to be on-air.
While at Goldman, she wrote a 'stalker letter' to then-CNN anchor Willow Bay, the host of 'Moneyline', explaining that she would like to write for her show.
Bay responded and Burnett took the opportunity.
She left her writing gig at CNN Moneyline to join Citigroup/CitiMedia as a vice president where she helped create content for a business site they were launching.
That's when she started to get in front of the camera.
They met on a blind date eight years ago, according to People.
Rubullota is a managing director in high-yield sales at Citibank. He was previously employed by Lehman Brothers where he worked in trading.
He graduated rom Villanova and later earned his MBA from Columbia in 1998.
He proposed to Burnett in September 2011.
In 2007, Burnett wrote a piece for Men's Health called '8 Ways To Impress Me'.
The ways to impress her included sending her a private yoga instructor to her apartment and buying round-trip business class tickets to New Zealand or Australia for her parents.
Of course, the article is supposed to be tongue-in-cheek.
She worked from Bloomberg TV from 2003 to 2005 as a stock editor and anchor hosting 'Bloomberg On The Markets' and 'In Focus.'
While at Bloomberg TV, she interviewed then-NBC chairman Bob Wright.
When CNBC's president Mark Hoffman saw the tape he immediately wanted to hire her because he knew she was a star, according to Vanity Fair.
From 2005 to 2011, she anchored Street Signs and co-anchored Squawk on the Street alongside CNBC long-time veteran Mark Haines.
The ratings on her shows at CNBC soared.
In 2008, Vanity Fair called her 'the hottest star to come along in business television since … well … Maria Bartiromo.'
There was also chatter of a rivalry between Burnett and 'Money Honey' Maria Bartiromo, according to Vanity Fair. Bartiromo said there wasn't a rivalry and they were friends.
According to Vanity Fair, Burnett is known for being spontaneous on air and a little irreverent at times.
She had to apologise after calling George W. Bush a 'monkey' and asking who couldn't have a crush on Nicholas Sarkozy.
Some other instances we remember include the time she went on MSNBC's Morning Joe to discuss jobless claims and she started showing off the red bra Haines gave to her for Christmas that functions as a 'gas mask.'
She also accidentally called Citigroup 'Sh*ttygroup.' At least, that's what it sounds like.
Burnett left CNBC on May 6, 2011. She joined CNN to anchor her new show 'Out Front'.
Sadly, her CNBC co-host Haines passed away a few weeks later. She dedicated her first show in October 2011 to him.
On the premiere episode of Erin Burnett OutFront, she checked Occupy Wall Street at Zuccotti Park and said 'Seriously?' calling out their use of cell phones, MacBooks and wearing designer yoga clothing.
That segment didn't go over well with the Occupiers.
Her show is at 7 p.m., but there's talk that she could be moved to the morning to boost CNN's ratings.
The New York Post reported earlier this month that Jeff Zucker, the former CEO of NBC Universal who will takeover as president of CNN Worldwide in January, is considering moving Burnett to the morning to boost ratings.
It makes sense because it would play to Burnett's strength of being able to engage in casual banter with guests just like she used to do at CNBC.
Burnett was married on Friday at City Hall in Manhattan.
According to People, she wore a red dress for the ceremony.
She changed into a floor-length gold beaded gown for the reception at Atlantic Grill.
The couple entered the venue to Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York.'
Best wishes to them!
