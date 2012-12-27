The Fabulous Life Of CNN's Erin Burnett — Who Just Married A Citi Exec

Hearts across Wall Street are breaking…



CNN anchor Erin Burnett, affectionately known as the “Street Sweetie” during her CNBC days, married a Citigroup managing director before Christmas, People reported.

Her husband is David Thomas Rubulotta, managing director in high-yield sales at Citibank.

The couple got married at City Hall on Friday.

Congratulations to them!

Now as a tribute, let’s take a tour of Burnett’s fabulous life and career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.