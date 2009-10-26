Erin Burnett Is TERRIBLE At Hula Hooping

The other day, Michelle Obama made headlines by being really good at hula hooping. The First Lady knows how to move her hips.



Erin Burnett, on the other hand, is not quite as proficient at the hula hoop. As you’ll see, Erin can’t really get it going at all. In her defence, the First Lady was wearing pants and sneakers while she hula hooped. Erin is wearing a tight skirt that goes below her knees, hindering her ability to really get the hula movement down right. Notice that co-host Natalie Morales does a much better job in a shorter skirt.





