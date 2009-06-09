Erin Burnett Is Still Missing From CNBC's Morning Lineup

Dont worry. CNBC’s Erin Burnett has not made some kind of permanent move away from the business network. Although fans could be mistaken for assuming something now that she’s been gone for two days in a row.



Erin stepped into the Today show spotlight yesterday morning and is back again today. She’ll actually be co-anchoring the NBC morning program all week, while Meredith Vieira is on vacation.

Erin Burnett is still anchoring the 2 PM CNBC program “Street Signs.” And tomorrow, Erin will hosts a special on CNBC:”Dollars & Danger: Africa, The Final Investing Frontier.”

Yesterday was the first time Burnett anchored the weekday edition of Today, although she has co-anchored on the weekend and appeared to read the business news headlines in the past. Last July, Erin negotiated a new contract that included an expanded role on NBC as a fill-in anchor.

This morning, Erin–clad in a green dress and a white cardigan–took on the important subject of fake news anchor Stephen Colbert’s haircut in a segment called “Hair-larious!”

