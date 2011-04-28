Erin Burnett Is Moving To CNN -- Report

Photo: CNBC

Hearts are breaking on Wall Street right now.According to the New York Times,



The CNBC anchor Erin Burnett is poised to sign a long-term contract with CNN, according to three people with knowledge of her plans.

The signing will represent a shift to general news anchoring for Ms. Burnett, who has shown interest in branching out beyond business news, CNBC’s specialty.

It is unclear what time slot she will occupy at CNN. Ms. Burnett, who was considered a rising star within CNBC and its parent, NBCUniversal Media, held talks with two broadcast networks, ABC and CBS, before deciding to join CNN, according to two of the people.

CNN and CNBC have declined to comment.

Burnett is co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” which she joined in 2005, and as yet there’s no word on who could replace her.

Apparently within the network, there’s been speculation for a while she was going to depart.

Burnett began her career as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs. In that role, she was offered a position at CNN as a writer and booker for Moneyline, a program with Stuart Varney, Willow Bay, and Lou Dobbs.

After CNN, Burnett jumped to Citigroup, where she was appointed vice president for Citigroup/CitiMedia. In 2003, she joined Bloomberg Television. CNBC came next.

Don’t miss one of our favourite Erin Burnett moments: Erin Burnett Shows Off Bra On Air >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.