Erin Burnett In Hot Water With Joe Kernen

We’ve finally learned the hidden story about what happened between CNBC anchors Erin Burnett and Joe Kernen in a hot tub three years ago! And we’ve uncovered the identity of the mysterious Amy Eiser!



Dial your time pieces back to autumn 2005. Erin Burnett is a two-year veteran reporter for Bloomberg. She’s down in Kiawah Island, South Carolina covering the semi-annual business council meeting. With her is Amy Eisner, a star producer at Bloomberg and close friend.

Erin spends most of the time down there diligently reporting on the conference. She is, however, a bit star struck by seeing CNBC’s all-star squad down there. Mark Haines, Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and David Faber are all spotted. At one point, Erin spots Haines working up a sweat while riding a bicycle. Somewhere in the back of her mind, Erin is considering joining the CNBC team, so she takes careful note of their activities, according to a person familiar with the matter.

After days of reporting, Erin and Amy finally get a chance to relax. They head down to the hot tub, where they sit back and try to take their minds off business reporting. A man in swimwear decorated with flames approaches them, and joins in their conversation. It’s Joe Kernen.

And that, lads and lasses, is how Joe and Erin met for the first time. In a bathing suit.

Earlier: Erin Burnett, The Hot Tub Years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.