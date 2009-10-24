Erin Burnett Tries Out The Kate Gosselin Look

Erin Burnett plus 8?



Sometimes we think that the crew of the Today show are hazing the CNBC anchor, making her humiliate herself just to prove she’ll do anything to get on the big network. She’s a good sport for putting up with all of this.

In this video she tries on one of the ugliest wigs we’ve ever seen. Apparently, it is designed after the hairstyle of that Jon & Kate Plus 8 woman.

Visit msnbc.com for Breaking News, World News, and News about the Economy

