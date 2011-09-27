Erin Burnett Reveals New CNN Show: News For Young People

Erin Burnett‘s new show ‘Erin Burnett OutFront’ will debut in the 7pm time slot on CNN next Monday.



Burnett says the show is a work in progress (everything is a work in progress until the ratings hit) but that it aims to be a news show for young people.

“We believe that there really is a space for a news program to be very successful,” she tells the AP. She goes on to note that she’s not a great newsreader and that “younger people want their news in a livelier format.”

Indeed. To this end Burnett will presumably be getting more active on Twitter in the coming weeks.

Burnett certainly has her work cut out for her.

CNN has been shuffling its prime time line-up for a few years now in the hopes of landing a ratings juggernaut.

Campbell Brown left NBC in 2007 for CNN’s 8pm slot and hosted a show there for two years before leaving due to sinking ratings.

Eliot Spitzer then took it over and barely lasted a year.

The recent shuffle which came with the hiring of Burnett has Anderson Cooper at 8pm with a 10pm repeat and Piers Morgan at 9.

That said, Burnett enjoyed a strong following at CNBC and with the economy now a mainstream news story the timing of the hiring couldn’t be better.

